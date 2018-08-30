• California gets on board. There’s a growing trend of financial institutions—State Street, BlackRock, Vanguard—putting pressure on corporations to diversify their boards. Earlier this year, for instance, BlackRock stated publicly for the first time that the companies it invests in should have at least two female directors.

California, meanwhile, is exploring another tactic.

My colleague Brittany Shoot has taken a look at a bill there that would require publicly traded companies based in California to meet gender diversity quotas starting in 2019.

If passed, the legislation would mandate that every public board in the state have at least one woman by 2019. By 2021, the quota would tick up to two women for five-member boards and three women for boards of six or more.

The state assembly okayed the measure on Wednesday; it’s now headed back to the state senate, which approved an earlier version of the bill.

California’s blunt force approach to board diversity would be a first for a U.S. state, but it has, of course, been employed elsewhere, with nations like France, Germany, and Italy passing gender quotas for corporate boards years ago. The laws have catapulted those nations well past the U.S. in terms of women’s representation in the boardroom. But having more women on boards hasn’t translated to more women among top management, as some advocates had hoped.

Norway, for instance, was the first country in Europe to set a 40% target for women on boards, but more than a decade on, just 15 of the country’s 200 biggest companies have a female CEO, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year.

California state senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, a Democrat who authored the bill, cited the share of California-based companies—25%—that still have no female directors as she advocated for the legislation on Twitter.

“With #SB826, CA could become the first state in the nation to require women on the corporate boards of publicly held corporations,” she said. “It’s time to lead the way in gender diversity!”

There’s evidence that, amid investor pressure in the U.S., the needle is inching in the right direction: Ten years ago, 69 companies in the Fortune 500 had no female directors. Five years ago, it was 42, and, as I previously reported, it was a dozen in May. But for some California lawmakers, it seems, that phenomenon is just not moving fast enough.