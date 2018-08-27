Serena Williams Catsuit, Naomi Osaka, Meghan McCain: Broadsheet for August 26th

• Unsuitable. The U.S. Open tennis tournament is just getting underway (more on that below), but the president of the French Tennis Federation was the one making news this weekend.

In a magazine interview, Bernard Giudicelli announced that the French Open would be instituting a dress code next year. He specifically cited the catsuit that star Serena Williams wore at this year’s tournament as an example of on-the-court attire gone too far.

“It will no longer be accepted,” he said. “One must respect the game and the place.”

Williams’s black full-legged one-piece outfit garnered plenty of attention when she wore it onto Roland Garros’s clay courts in May; it was a stark contrast to the short skirts so many female players don. At the time, Williams, playing in her first Grand Slam since having a baby, said the catsuit made her feel like “a warrior princess … from Wakanda, maybe,” referencing the movie Black Panther. “I’ve always wanted to be a superhero, and it’s kind of my way of being a superhero.”

But it also served a practical purpose, she said. By fostering blood circulation, it helped address the problems she’s had with blood clots. She famously suffered blood clots in her lungs shortly after giving birth and nearly died from the incident.

It may come as no surprise, then, that the announced ban of Williams’s catsuit was met with some rage.

“The policing of women’s bodies must end,” tennis legend Billie Jean King said on Twitter. “The ‘respect’ that’s needed is for the exceptional talent ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ brings to the game. Criticizing what she wears to work is where the true disrespect lies.”

Billie Jean’s right: the ban is reminiscent of other efforts by men to impose seemingly arbitrary wardrobe rules for women who are simply trying to do their jobs. Take, for instance, the since-modified dress code that forced women to wear sleeves and closed-toed shoes in an area of the U.S. Capitol. Women are already over-scrutinized for their fashion choices; presenting new hoops for them to jump through just adds to the burden.

Criticism of the catsuit ban was not limited to female players. Former pro Andy Roddick said the new rule was “so dumb and shortsighted it hurts.”

Interestingly enough, Williams herself didn’t join in the backlash. When asked about the ban at the U.S. Open, she cited her “wonderful relationship” with Giudicelli and said she’d found other ways of protecting against blood clots.

She won’t be wearing the catsuit at this week’s Grand Slam. “When it comes to fashion, you don’t want to be a repeat offender,” she said.

Nike, Williams’s sponsor and maker of the catsuit, had perhaps the best comeback: “You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers.”

Williams remains on a quest for her first Grand Slam title since her maternity leave. She plays her first U.S. Open match today.