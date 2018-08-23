Serena Williams Net Worth, Sexism Index, Goldman Sachs: Broadsheet Aug. 23

• Overseas shipping. News broke earlier this week that Goldman Sachs will start covering the cost of shipping the breast milk of nursing employees who need to travel for work. In the U.S., the bank will deliver freezing kits to women’s hotel rooms and then courier breast milk back to her baby for feeding, according to an internal memo first reported by London’s Evening Standard. In the U.K., the bank will reimburse breastfeeding employees for the cost of shipping milk during work trips.

Goldman touted the benefit as a way to make the act of balancing parenting and work “a little easier.”

In offering this perk, the investment bank jumps on what is now a years-long trend. EY started shipping employees’ breast milk way back in 2007. IBM launched a similar program in July 2015. Accenture and Twitter followed suit that same year; law firm Latham & Watkins added a similar policy in 2016.

At the time Latham introduced its program, a lawyer at the firm told me it was “an easy way” to solve the logistical nightmare of pumping on the road. And, of course, such initiatives align nicely with corporations’ gender diversity initiatives.

So Goldman’s program is admirable but by no means ground-breaking among U.S. firms.

But an aspect of the news was noteworthy. The Evening Standard reports that Goldman is thought to be the first company to offer breast milk shipping in the U.K., which prompts the question: Why has the benefit not caught on there?

Consider this: U.K. law allows for maternity leave of up to 52 weeks, with eligible employees receiving pay for 39 of them, meaning new moms in the U.K. might be returning to work after they’re done nursing.

To be fair, some of the companies offering breast milk shipping in the U.S. also provide generous maternity leave, but the nation—as you well know—lacks federally mandated paid maternity leave, so new moms are often returning to work soon after giving birth. The breast milk shipping benefit, therefore, has gained traction in a country where moms, generally speaking, are uniquely positioned to need it.