Oprah Winfrey Launches a Frozen Pizza Line

Forget Papa John’s. Oprah Winfrey is getting into the pizza business.

The media mogul has announced a line of frozen pizzas with crusts that are one-third cauliflower called O, That’s Good! The pizzas will come in four styles: five cheese, uncured pepperoni, supreme, and fire roasted veggie.

The 11-inch pies will serve five people, says Oprah—to which we say, has Oprah ever seen people snarf down pizza?

“Pizza is a favorite, fun and easy food to share with family and friends,” said Winfrey in a statement. “I am always looking to add a nutritious twist to my foods, so we made part of the crust in my new pizza with cauliflower while maintaining that classic, cheesy pizza flavor you and your family love.”

O, That’s Good! is being made in conjunction with Kraft Heinz and is available in stores today for $6.99. The launch comes one year to the day that Winfrey, one of Fortune’s Greatest Leaders, began selling grocery-store refrigerated soups and side dishes.

Food business aside, many have lobbied Winfrey to run for president after her speech during the Golden Globe awards earlier this year. That run appears unlikely, but the chatter about it prompted Donald Trump to take to Twitter and attack her, calling her “insecure.”