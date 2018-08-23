Exclusive: Business Leaders Warn of Immigration Policy's 'Substantial Harm on U.S. Competitiveness'

Top business leaders across the U.S. have come together to express concern about the country’s current immigration policies.
The CEO members of the Business Roundtable, including Tim Cook, Ginni Rometty, Jamie Dimon, and Indra Nooyi, sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Thursday outlining their concerns and highlighting how such issues are negatively impacting the economy.
Noting that changes to immigration policy are “causing considerable anxiety” for thousands of their employees, the letter’s signers also suggest that they threaten to “disrupt company operations.” The changes have served to create inconsistency and uncertainty, forcing employees to repeatedly renew temporary work visas and imposing “unnecessary costs and complications for American businesses.”
“In many cases,” the letter adds, “these employees studied here and received degrees from U.S. universities, often in critical STEM fields.”
The letter highlights four key areas in which employees face uncertainty: inconsistent immigration decisions, uncertainty about required information, revoked status for spouses, and commencement of removal proceedings.
The letter’s signers stress that the inconsistency in such policies “are unfair and discourage talented and highly skilled individuals from pursuing career opportunities in the United States,” while also threatening the status of long-term employees who have “followed the rules” and “been authorized by the U.S. government multiple times to work in the United States.”
Read the letter in its entirety here: