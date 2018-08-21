Olive Garden's All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Pass Is About to Go on Sale. Here's How Much it Costs

It’s that time of year again: Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass goes on sale later this week. The all-you-can-eat pasta passes from the popular Italian chain go on sale Thursday, August 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

This year, Olive Garden will offer 23,000 of its $100 Pasta Passes that are good for eight weeks. That’s a thousand more than last year, and that’s because during the past several years, the Olive Garden pasta passes sold out in one second.

For eight weeks in 2018, from Sept. 24 to November 18, pasta lovers who snag one of the popular passes can enjoy eating unlimited orders from the Never Ending Pasta Bowl Menu, plus those signature Olive Garden breadsticks, salad, and soup.

The only Never Ending Pasta Bowl rule is that customers must eat their unlimited pasta inside an Olive Garden restaurant. The deal does not apply to ToGo or online orders.

In addition to the 23,000 never-ending eight-week passes, the Darden Restaurants chain will also sell 1,000 52-week pasta passes for $300. The year-long pasta passes are good from Sept. 24, 2018 until Sept. 22, 2019. Those annual pasta passes also go lightning fast, so if you’re craving a taste of Italy, set your calendar with a spaghetti emoji reminder for this Thursday.