Walmart has partnered with health insurance company Anthem to expand access to over-the-counter medications and supplies for seniors.

Starting in January 2019, the partnership will allow patients of Anthem’s Medicare Advantage plans to buy over-the-counter medicine, braces, first aid supplies, and pain relievers at Walmart using their insurance.

“Creating a better healthcare future requires us to think differently about how we can develop innovative and meaningful healthcare solutions for consumers,” said Felicia Norwood, executive vice president and president of Anthem’s government business division, in a statement. “We believe that programs like this can make a tremendous difference for healthcare consumers who often live on a fixed income or are managing chronic medical conditions.”

The adjusted plan aims to reduce out-of-pocket costs for seniors and increase accessibility to over-the-counter needs. According to Anthem, more than 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store. The retailer also offers free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more online.

“Walmart is committed to making healthcare more affordable and accessible, and we are in constant pursuit of new ways to deliver on this commitment,” said Sean Slovenski, senior vice president of health and wellness at Walmart U.S, in a statement.

Walmart already has a partnership with Humana that offers savings on prescription drugs, Reuters reports.