Musicians, Politicians, and Business Leaders Memorialize Aretha Franklin

The world is mourning the loss of the Queen of Soul Thursday, as news broke that Aretha Franklin, 76, died in her Detroit home. Her death follows reports that the legendary singer was “seriously ill.”

Notable figures across the music industry, politics, and media are sharing kind words and memories of Franklin on social media, recalling the power of both her spirit and her voice.

In the world of entertainment, Paul McCartney paused to “give thanks” for Franklin’s life, saying “the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever.”

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

Apple CEO Tim Cook mourned Franklin’s loss, writing, “Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home.

We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/I84HTEVZU1 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 16, 2018

Film director, producer, and screenwriter Ava DuVernay shared lyrics, adding “Her voice/swagger was peerless.”

“Looking out on the morning rain

I used to feel so uninspired

And when I knew

I had to face another day

Lord, it made me feel so tired

Before the day I met you

Life was so unkind

But you’re the key to

My peace of mind.”

Her voice/swagger was peerless.

Thank you, #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5gp0OP10Jf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 16, 2018

Flo Rida shared a photo with the Queen of Soul on his Instagram, recalling the day he met Franklin. “Her voice was as strong, powerful and soulful as ever,” he wrote. “I will always remember the words of encouragement that she whispered to me.”

Singer Adam Lambert and Jay-Z’s music streaming service, TIDAL, also shared their condolences for the loss of Franklin.

Hillary Clinton mourned Franklin’s loss, writing, “She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend.”