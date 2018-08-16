China Talks, Tencent Tumble, Turkey and Qatar: CEO Daily for August 16, 2018

Good morning. David Meyer here in Berlin, filling in for Alan.

Very unsurprisingly, the Securities and Exchange Commission has formalized its investigation into Elon Musk’s tweet about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private. The SEC has subpoenaed Tesla in what could end up being a market manipulation case.

Alan provided an update on the situation Monday, but a lot has happened since then, so let’s sum up what we now know.

The crucial bit of Musk’s surprise tweet was his assertion that funding was secured for the take-private plan. He then said the cash was coming from the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, because the fund’s managing director “strongly expressed his support” for the deal. The New York Times subsequently reported that the Saudis have prepared no term sheet, nor have they even hired financial advisors to scrutinize the deal.

According to the Times, Musk also did not clear his tweet with Tesla’s board before emitting it. This may explain why Tesla did not give the markets a head-up that it was about to announce something major. The board, which is stacked with friendly figures, has now formed a special committee to evaluate Musk’s proposal… which, as of Tuesday, it hadn’t received yet.

Market manipulation, Musk-ish recklessness or simply sailing close to the wind? That’s for the SEC to figure out, and the question now is how quickly it does so.

Bear in mind that there’s a lot more that could drag out this whole take-private process. Shareholders (some of whom are suing over the tweet) will need to be convinced to turn their public shares into private stakes. And if the Saudis do formalize their desire to fund the exercise, the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) will likely take an interest in the deal, given Tesla’s prominence in the battery and electric-vehicle markets.

Whatever happens with Tesla now, it's unlikely to be a smooth or particularly swift ride.