An Australian Teenager Reportedly Hacked Apple's Network

An Australian teenager with technical know-how reportedly hacked into Apple’s network and accessed sensitive corporate information.

The teenager, who was not identified, accessed Apple’s network on several occasions from his home in Melbourne, Australia, The Age is reporting, citing legal documents. The teenager’s lawyer said in court on Thursday that he was a big fan of Apple.

According to Melbourne’s daily newspaper, the teenager was able to access 90GB of files from Apple’s network. After his house was raided, investigators found two Apple machines and instructions on how to hack in a folder called “hacky hack hack.” When his computers were seized, they were identified as the same machines that had accessed Apple’s network, according to the report.

Apple has not commented publicly on the report to confirm or deny any possible intrusion. The company also did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the report.

The reported incident is just the latest in a string of hacks major companies have faced in recent years. In some cases, those hacks aim at disrupting operations. And in others, they’re meant to solely harm the company.

It’s unclear from The Age’s report what the teenager might have wanted with Apple’s network. He only told law enforcement officials after his arrest that he “dreamed of” one day becoming an Apple employee.