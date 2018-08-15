Exclusive: Tinder Plaintiffs Suing Match Group Have Been Placed on Administrative Leave

Four Tinder employees who are suing the dating-app’s parent Match Group have been placed on administrative leave, a source familiar to the situation told Fortune.
Tinder founder Sean Rad and nine current and former Tinder executives filed suit this week against IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match Group for at least $2 billion. The plaintiffs claim that Tinder’s current owners “robbed Tinder employees” and that an IAC executive sexually harassed Tinder vice president Rosette Pambakian.
Four of Tinder’s employees who are plaintiffs on the lawsuit have been placed on an indefinite administrative leave, said the source, who asked to remain anonymous.
Also on Wednesday, Pambakian, Tinder’s head of brand marketing and communications, send an email to colleagues at the company explaining her reasons for joining the lawsuit.
“I am very proud of Tinder and the work that our amazing team is doing here,” Pambakian wrote. “I joined this suit because I believe that it is important to shine a light on the terrible practices I have witnessed from Match, including covering up sexual misconduct by senior executives and depriving talented employees of hard-earned compensation.”
In addition to the plaintiffs’ claims of IAC and Match “undermining Tinder’s valuation and unlawfully stripping away their Tinder stock options,” they leveled the allegation that former Tinder CEO Greg Blatt “groped and sexually harassed” Pambakian at a company holiday party in 2016.
IAC did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Fortune. IAC did issue a reply to the lawsuit’s content, saying that the “merry band of plaintiffs did not like the outcome” of an option valuation process conducted by two independent banks.
While IAC’s statement said that “sour grapes alone do not a lawsuit make,” it did not directly address the allegation of sexual misconduct.
Pambakian’s full email is below.