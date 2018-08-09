Aldi Is Expanding in the U.S. With These New Products

The war of the grocery stores continues.

And this time, German-owned discount supermarket chain Aldi has its eyes set on better targeting the American consumer.

On Thursday, Aldi announced that it would be rolling out a series of new products in the U.S. as part of its ongoing remodel and expansion plan in the country. The chain plans to grow from 1,600 stores last June to 2,500 by the end of 2022. Alongside the greater number of stores, new products will be the name of the game.

The chain aims to have new products accounting for a fifth of its range by early next year. The focus of many of the new items will be fresh and organic, particularly for produce and meat products.

Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi U.S., said the expansion and remodel “has given us the opportunity to carefully select and introduce new products that satisfy our customers’ increasing preferences for fresh items, including organic meats, salad bowls, sliced fruits, and gourmet cheeses.”

The new products will broadly fall under three categories: fresh and healthy, convenient, and must-have items.

Fresh and healthy items include:

Ready-to-cook and organic fresh meats, including chicken breasts

Expanded produce selection, including veggie noodles and ready-to-eat sliced fruits

Expanded Earth Grown line with more vegan and vegetarian options such as kale and quinoa crunch burgers

Convenient items include:

More grab-and-go refrigerated items, such as single-serve guacamole and hummus, and fruit and vegetable snack packs

Organic salsa, antipasti salad, gourmet olives, and calzones

More refrigerated beverages, including strawberry kefir and kombucha

More easy-to-prepare meal starters, such as quinoa bowls and pasta sauces

Must-have items include: