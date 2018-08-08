Match Group Inc. saw a boost in revenue during its second quarter, driven by 3.8 million subscribers to its popular dating app Tinder.

Match Group reported $421 million in revenue for the quarter, a jump of 36% year over year. The company expects to earn as much as $1.72 billion this year, Bloomberg reports, with Tinder alone expected to exceed $800 million in revenue.

Tinder, known for its casual dating atmosphere where users swipe left or right on profiles to deny or accept possible suitors, grew by nearly 300,000 subscribers in Match Group’s second quarter.

The app is free, but users can pay to unlock additional features with Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold. These paid tiers offer services that give more likely suggestions or more information about possible matches. Match is also expected to release Tinder U, a version of the app designed specifically for university students, sometime next month.

Match also owns PlentyOfFish, Match.com, and OkCupid. The company bought out Tinder-competitor Hinge earlier this summer, further expanding its online dating empire.