Gamefly to Shut Down Its Streaming Service at the End of August

Game rental service Gamefly is shutting down service for its streaming program at the end of August.

Gamefly told existing customers the news, and revealed it on its support line, Variety reported. The Netflix-for-games-like company will continue the mail-in rental service it started with back in 2002 after streaming availability has ended. Packages for the mail service are still available to purchase on Gamefly’s website, as well.

Gamefly’s streaming service allowed customers to rent games through smartphones and media streaming devices. Electronic Arts took over Gamefly’s cloud streaming technology and personnel earlier this year, according to Variety. EA also announced its own all-inclusive streaming subscription package for its own games called Origin Access Premiere at E3 in June.

“We acquired the team in Israel and the technology they’ve developed, we did not acquire the Gamefly streaming service. We have not been involved in any decisions around the service,” an EA spokesperson told Variety, which also reported that Gamefly chose to end its streaming service prior to the sale to EA.