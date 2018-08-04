Alexa’s newest skill could make your Amazon Echo double as a home security system.

The new “Away Mode” for Alexa will make it seem like there are people home when you’re gone. But instead of leaving a light on all day, it’ll play audio of realistic, if a bit dramatic, conversations.

The conversations include “Mom Walks Daughter Through Assembling A Malm Dresser Over The Phone,” “A Stay At Home Mom Who Just Can’t Deal Anymore,” “Book Club Meeting Where Everything But The Book Is Discussed,” “Couple Has Breakup While Trying To Watch TV,” “Passionate Argument Over Rules Of Complicated Board Game,” “Two Average Guys Brainstorm What’s Unique About Themselves So They Can Start A Podcast About It,” and “Emergency PTA Meeting To Discuss Memes, Fidget Spinners, And Other Teen Fads.”

The hilariously mundane conversations are written by comedy writers of Saturday Night Live, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Upright Citizens Brigade. Enabling the skill lets you cycle through the conversations which last between 47 and 68 minutes.