Three members of the notorious hacking ring Fin7 have been arrested in Europe, and now face changes in Seattle for targeting hundreds businesses.

The alleged hackers are all from the Ukraine and were arrested for hacking and identity theft charges that targeted U.S. companies, including Chipotle, Chili’s, and Arby’s. The group allegedly stole more than 15 million credit and debit card numbers through hacks of those companies and others that they then sold on the dark web.

“The naming of these Fin7 leaders marks a major step towards dismantling this sophisticated criminal enterprise,” said Jay Tabb Jr., special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office, in a statement.

The three men were all arrested in Europe — one in Germany and one in Poland in January, and the third in Spain in June. The first of the arrests, Fedir Hladyr, has been extradited to the U.S., while the other two are awaiting extradition, NBC reports.

The group is accused of hacks in all but three U.S. states, as well as several hacks abroad.