Investors in MoviePass’s parent company are guzzling Dramamine Tuesday morning, as shares have been on a steep roller coaster, jumping more than 200% in early trading Tuesday, then quickly losing all of those gains—and more.

Shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics were down 5% as of 10:26 a.m. ET, after a steep climb in the first 20 minutes of trading. The jump came after MoviePass announced plans to increase the price of its standard plan from $9.95 per month to $14.95 per month.

Consumers are going to get less for that extra money, though. The service said it would begin limiting new movies in 1,000 theaters (at least) for the first two weeks of the film’s run. That’s angering customers, who were already upset after finding themselves locked out of the chance to use MoviePass to see Mission: Impossible – Fallout last weekend. The service was down again on Monday.

These changes come just weeks after the company added surcharges for screenings during peak periods.

“These changes are meant to protect the longevity of our company and prevent abuse of the service. While no one likes change, these are essential steps to continue providing the most attractive subscription service in the industry. Our community has shown an immense amount of enthusiasm over the past year, and we trust that they will continue to share our vision to reinvigorate the movie industry,” said Mitch Lowe, MoviePass CEO.

That didn’t do much to assuage outrage on social media, though.

HOW DO I GET MY MONEY BACK FROM @MoviePass I AM PAID THROUGH NOVEMBER FOR THIS NONSENSE?!? https://t.co/E9TB3tMR7U — Kramer! (@chriskramerpr) July 30, 2018

moviepass HQ curently pic.twitter.com/QIQ0NqaZtt — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) July 30, 2018

MoviePass was really just an elaborate, albeit poorly executed, proof of concept. Now the industry knows we're willing to pay for more than just streaming subscriptions. pic.twitter.com/PtJt5oVpCp — Jessica Maria (@MariaGaddis) July 31, 2018

Just tried to use MoviePass for Mission: Impossible and their CEO FaceTimed into my phone and screamed at me for 10 minutes for being "an inconsiderate taker" who "doesn't care about what he's going through right now." — Mark Lisanti (@marklisanti) July 30, 2018

As of Tuesday, MoviePass was still operational for card holders.