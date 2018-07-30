Term Sheet -- Monday, July 30

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

SCOOP: The co-CEO of Bitmain Technologies, the world’s largest cryptocurrency mining company, recently revealed plans to conduct an initial public offering in Hong Kong, or in an overseas market with U.S. dollar-denominated shares. The IPO would give early investors, including Sequoia Capital and IDG Capital, an opportunity to cash out.

Term Sheet has obtained an email from a source close to the company, which includes some of Bitmain’s latest financials ahead of its planned IPO.

— Bitmain is raising further cash in addition to a $400M round reported in early June. The new funding would value Bitmain at approximately $14 billion, implying a 10 to 11x earnings multiple, according to the email. This is a 16.6% increase from the company’s most recently reported $12 billion valuation.

— The email cites a KPMG audit of the business and reports that Bitmain produced $1.2 billion in net profit and an approximately 50% net margin in 2017.

— Bitmain reportedly brought in $1.1 billion in net profit just in the first quarter of 2018. According to the email, a conservative estimate of what the company could earn in net profit for the full year hovers at approximately $2 to $3 billion.

— The email also says that “Bitmain plans to file for an IPO very soon.”

Fortune recently sat down with Bitmain co-founder and co-CEO Jihan Wu, in which the billionaire addresses some of the controversy and conspiracy theories that have swirled around his company. Read the full story here. Wu was also featured on Fortune’s Ledger 40 Under 40 last week.

SOFTBANK STRIKES AGAIN: ARM Holdings Plc, the U.K.-based computer-chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp., agreed to buy U.S.-based data analytics firm Treasure Data for approximately $600 million, according to Bloomberg. Treasure Data has raised roughly $54 million in funding from investors including Scale Venture Partners, Sierra Ventures, and AME Cloud Ventures.

The news is not surprising as it aligns well with Masayoshi Son’s Big Data and AI ambitions. Treasure Data develops products to help companies analyze data for various purposes. As Son has said previously, “Those who rule chips will rule the entire world. Those who rule data will rule the entire world. That’s what people of the future will say.”