Jihan Wu
Wu is the undisputed king of cryptocurrency mining hardware and crypto mining pools. His firm Bitmain, based in Beijing, is reportedly valued at $12 billion after a recent round of funding. Wu has been known as a big proponent of Bitcoin Cash, a controversial fork of Bitcoin. Earlier this year, his company led a $110 million financing round for Circle, the crypto startup with the highest valuation in the U.S. Wu told Fortune earlier this year that he’s interested in “stablecoins,” virtual coins that have a fixed price, and that he plans to diversify Bitmain by developing AI chips.
40 Under 40
|3