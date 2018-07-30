Les Moonves, CBS, SoFi, Ivanka Trump: Broadsheet July 30

• A waning Moonves? On Friday, The New Yorker‘s Ronan Farrow dropped yet another of his devastating and meticulously reported stories of sexual harassment in Hollywood—this one focused on Leslie Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS and one of the most powerful men in the entertainment world. A few things to know as the repercussions unfold:

–Six women told Farrow that Moonves sexually harassed them at some point during the 80s, 90s, or aughts. “Four described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, in what they said appeared to be a practiced routine,” writes Farrow. “Two told me that Moonves physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers.” (Four of the women agreed to allow the use of their full names in the story.)

–Perhaps not surprisingly, the alleged misbehavior at CBS seems not to be limited to Moonves himself. Thirty current and former CBS employees also spoke to Farrow, describing a culture of harassment, gender discrimination, or retaliation at the network.

–Moonves told the New Yorker: “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.” And, a snippet from the CBS statement: “We do not believe, however, that the picture of our company created in The New Yorker represents a larger organization that does its best to treat its tens of thousands of employees with dignity and respect.”

–It’s worth noting that the report comes at a complicated time for the company, which is in the midst of a fight with its former parent company, Viacom. Long story short: Shari Redstone, daughter of mogul Sumner Redstone, who still owns the majority of both companies, wants to reunite the businesses. Moonves does not. (Farrow says all of the women in the story have said that “they were not motivated by any allegiance in the corporate battle.”)

–In what—I think—is an important reminder that the mistreatment of women and the fostering of a toxic culture will absolutely hurt a company’s bottom line, just the news that the report was imminent sent CBS’s stock down almost 10% on Friday afternoon.

–CBS immediately said that it would investigate the claims. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that some of the company’s directors spent the weekend talking about whether Moonves should step aside pending that investigation. The board is scheduled to meet today in advance of CBS’s upcoming earnings announcement and is expected to select a special committee to oversee the investigation of Moonves and the boarder allegations about the company’s culture.

–Stay tuned. We should learn more today.

The New Yorker