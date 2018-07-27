Term Sheet -- Friday, July 27

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

Because the WeWork behemoth doesn’t have enough money, it’s getting more. WeWork China, a subsidiary that launched two years ago, announced a fresh $500 million Series B infusion from investors including Trustbridge Partners, Temasek, SoftBank, SoftBank’s Vision Fund, and Hony Capital. This fundraise is on top of the $500 million Series A that WeWork China netted last year.

WeWork China currently has 20,000 members spanning nearly 40 locations across three cities. It plans to expand to six new cities in 2018, including Shenzhen, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Nanjing, and Wuhan. It recently bought Chinese co-working startup NakedHub $400 million. WeWork China is now valued at approximately $5 billion, according to the FT.

But wait — that’s not all. WeWork (the parent company — yes, the one that recently banned meat) is not done raising cash. It’s reportedly in talks with SoftBank about a multibillion-dollar investment, which would roughly double WeWork’s valuation to $35 billion or $40 billion.

THE KING OF CHAT: Yesterday, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield made an unusual announcement on behalf of rival Atlassian. Atlassian’s workplace chat apps, HipChat and Stride, are shutting down, he said — and Slack is buying them. Slack will pay an undisclosed amount over the next three years to acquire Atlassian’s HipChat and Stride assets. Atlassian will receive a small stake in Slack, which is privately held and valued at about $8 billion. HipChat ruled the office chat until Slack came along with more features, more users, and more hype.

WEEKEND READS: Here are my two recommendations for your weekend reads:

— Volkswagen Races to Put ‘Dieselgate’ in the Rear View: Volkswagen is still reeling from its mammoth diesel-cheating scandal, which revealed that the company had engaged in carbon-emissions testing fraud in about 600,000 diesel-powered vehicles; that number has since risen to millions. To show how the company is moving forward, Volkswagen invited Fortune to spend several days in late June in its sprawling Wolfsburg headquarters, offering a rare, deep look inside the company at a pivotal moment in its 80-year history. Read the feature here.

— How Goop’s Haters Made Gwyneth Paltrow’s Company Worth $250 Million: Yes, Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial lifestyle and wellness company is worth $250 million. It’s backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Felix Capital, and NEA. On its website, you can find legitimate wellness tips as well as completely bonkers magical thinking: articles on vitamin intake, body brushing, dieting, the afterlife, crystals, and “something called Psychic Vampire Repellent, which is a ‘sprayable elixir’ that uses ‘gem healing’ to something something ‘bad vibes.’” This is a good one. Read the profile here.

FULLY VESTED: Because it’s Friday, I’ll leave you with one fun thing: The Wall Street Journal did a quasi-investigative piece on how the gray fleece zip-up vest became America’s corporate uniform. A 25-year-old investment banker says, “Now it’s the new thing: It’s not suspenders and a bengal-striped shirt. It’s a Patagonia vest and a button-down shirt.”