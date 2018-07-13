WeWork Will No Longer Allow Its 6,000 Employees to Expense Meals with Meat

WeWork, the shared workspace company, is taking a pass on meat. The company notified workers that its events will no longer include meat and that it won’t reimburse their meal expenses if those meals include red meat, poultry or pork.

WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey sent the company’s 6,000 workers around the world a memo that said, “New research indicates that avoiding meat is one of the biggest things an individual can do to reduce their personal environmental impact… even more than switching to a hybrid car.” The memo was first reported by Bloomberg.

Some allowances may be made for “medical or religious” reasons, the memo said, although these would need to be worked out with a team overseeing the policy. WeWork has implemented other environmentally friendly policies, such as reducing plastics at the company and donating surplus food to certain causes.

WeWork recently said it would seek to borrow $500 million through high-yield bonds to help manage high growth but also yawning losses. The company’s revenue doubled last year to $822 million, while its net loss widened to $933 million.