World Leaders Want to End Alzheimer's by 2025. A New Drug Breakthrough Means We Just Might

The quest to effectively diagnose, treat and even prevent Alzheimer’s disease has become the intense focus of both scientists and philanthropists, with world leaders setting 2025 as the target date. A milestone moment in that quest was achieved on Wednesday, as the results of a promising clinical trial were presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago.

A new drug, an antibody called BAN2401, achieved a first in a large clinical trial by simultaneously reducing the characteristic Alzheimer plaques — beta amyloid clusters — in the brains of patients, and slowing the formulation of new ones. It lessened existing clusters by 70% on average.

In sum, the drug could be the first to successfully attack both the brain changes and the symptoms of the memory-crippling disease. To date, the available treatment options boil down to a handful of medications that can slow memory decline for a few months.

Behind the trial were U.S. biotechnology company Biogen (biib), based in Cambridge, Mass, and Japanese drugmaker Eisai. Dr Lynn Kramer, Eisai’s chief clinical and medical officer, told CNN, “These were people with very mild impairments, some confusion, forgetting someone’s name on occasion. That’s the goal: to stop Alzheimer’s disease when it’s in the mildest presentation.”

The news was met with great excitement given that the trial shows it is theoretically possible to both clear plaque and alter cognition. That’s a proof of concept that hadn’t been achieved before.

But some experts were measured in their responses, saying there would be no wonder drug to treat Alzheimer’s, but rather a combination of treatments. They also called for cautious optimism given that previously promising trials have gone on to fail.

More extensive trials will be the next step to be able to fully conclude whether the new drug is truly effective. Alzheimer’s, the most common cause of dementia, affects some 44 million people worldwide, including 5.5 million Americans, with numbers predicted to triple by 2050.