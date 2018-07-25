• Closing up shop. Ivanka Trump made the surprise announcement yesterday that she’s shutting down her namesake fashion brand.

Since entering the White House, Trump has separated herself from the clothing and accessories label but retained her ownership of it through a trust, an arrangement that raised concerns about conflicts of interest.

She had imposed restrictions on the company to try to avoid ethical tangles, such as ordering the company to refrain from expansion overseas and a requirement that it get her approval before brokering agreements with new domestic partners. The company, for instance, scrapped a distribution deal with a Japanese company after learning it had ties to the government there.

As it’s faced those hurdles, it’s suffered sales troubles and consumer boycotts as well. Stores like Nordstrom dropped the line, while Neiman Marcus Group and T.J. Maxx scaled back or changed how the merchandise was displayed. Just this month, there was news that Hudson’s Bay, a Canadian company, was removing the brand from its stores. The label’s online sales via Amazon.com, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Zappos.com plunged nearly 55% in the 12 months to June, versus the year-earlier period, reports Rakuten Intelligence, which gathers email receipts from 5.5 million U.S. customers.

While the announcement yesterday signals an end for Ivanka Trump, the brand, it may signal a new era for Ivanka Trump, the political figure. The shuttering of the business is arguably a tacit acknowledgement of its struggles, but the decision also seems to indicate a renewed commitment by the first daughter to D.C. amid speculation that she and husband Jared Kushner may exit the administration. (The president himself has reportedly suggested they’d be happier back in New York.)

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business,” Trump said, “but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington. So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

Wall Street Journal