Twitch Is Launching a Creator Camp to Make You a Better Streamer

If you’ve been watching streamers online and have been wondering how you could build your own channel up, Twitch is offering some help.

Twitch announced Tuesday it’s launching Twitch Creator Camp, which will allow users to learn how to build their own streaming brand. The program is meant for streamers of varying levels and will offer weekly live video sessions. The videos will be presented by some of Twitch’s most successful streamers, who will cover topics including the basics on setting up a channel, best practices, engaging with an audience, extending your brand past Twitch, and making the most of the ability to monetize videos.

“Hosting a good stream isn’t easy. We’ve heard from many of our creators that they spend a lot of time searching for advice on effective tools, features, and techniques in order to make their broadcasts more engaging and to grow their communities. Twitch Creator Camp makes things simpler by centralizing the most relevant information to a creator’s success, all of which is provided by Twitch and many of our successful Partners,” Jessica Messinger, Twitch creator growth marketing manager, said in a release.

There are already video guides up on the website, and the first live session of Twitch’s Creator Camp will take place Tues., July 31, at 5 p.m. E.T.