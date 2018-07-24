This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Before Google parent Alphabet reported quarterly earnings Monday, the somewhat naïve meme going around was that regulatory scrutiny would zap the advertising leviathan’s performance.

True, Alphabet recorded a multi-billion-dollar hit associated with a fine ordered by the European Union that Alphabet will appeal. Yes, U.S. regulators and legislators will hound Google on data-privacy issues—right after they are done harassing the more obviously guilty Facebook.

And yet, for now, none of it seems to matter. Alphabet, which the Wall Street Journal says accounts for 31% of the global advertising market, turned in another stellar quarter. Revenue raced up like a late-stage startup, and costs were under control. Notably, the fees Google pays to ensure that consumers use its search engine remained in check. The stock soared after hours, putting Alphabet’s market value in spitting distance of $900 billion. (Reminder: I am a Google spouse.)

With similarly good news expected later in the week from Facebook, the juxtaposition puzzles the casual observer: If the ad-tech giants are under fire and under scrutiny, why are their businesses on fire—in a good way? It calls to mind the years that Microsoft spent fighting governments in the U.S. and Europe, trying to avoid a breakup. Microsoft kept minting money but gradually lost its way. Was it because of the headline pressure or because it failed to see the next technological wave?

For now, Google and its slightly younger neighbor have great products that its customers—and users, a big difference—continue to love. Advertisers get results from Google and Facebook. And users, at least the kind who don’t obsess over the damage Facebook has done to democracy and the media and the perverse market power of Google, love their fine products.

And so they’re businesses surge with no end in sight and no matter what Washington or Brussels say. For now.