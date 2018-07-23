Apple's iPhone X Holds Its Value Better Than Any Previous iPhone

If you’re looking to buy an iPhone that can hold its value, look no further than Apple’s iPhone X.

In a recent study, liquidation company B-Stock examined which iPhone does the best job of holding its value. The iPhone X came out on top by retaining 85% of its original value in a secondary market. Companies that buy the iPhone X in bulk to resell the handset are acquiring it for 75% of its retail price, B-Stock discovered, according to 9to5Mac, which obtained a copy of the study.

Apple released its iPhone X last year with the highest price tag it’s ever affixed to a company smartphone. The base iPhone X model costs $999 and the version with more storage goes for $1,149. The B-Stock data suggests the iPhone X is worth at least $849.15 at resale.

Smartphones don’t typically hold their value well. New features, improved components, and appealing competitors tend to drive their value down significantly. Apple’s iPhones have similarly lost value, but they tend to hold up better than most. According to 9to5Mac, B-Stock’s data suggests the iPhone X has set a new record for holding its value better than any other iPhone on the market.

The findings are likely good news for companies that acquire used or returned iPhones. It’s also good news for anyone who owns an iPhone X and is planning to turn it in for a new device this year. If nothing else, it’ll go a long way in defraying the cost of a new iPhone.