Bill Simmons Signs a New Deal With HBO

Bill Simmons will remain at HBO for the foreseeable future.

The sports journalist and podcaster inked a new deal with the network, where he’ll continue to produce sports content across its linear and digital platforms, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The length of the deal is unclear, but its said to be “multi-year,” Variety reports.

The renewal follows the April premiere of the Simmons-produced Andre the Giant documentary, which went on to become one of HBO’s most-watched sports documentaries with almost 7 million viewers across platforms. Simmons will also continue his work with the pop culture website and podcast network The Ringer, which he founded and where he serves as CEO.

Simmons did not hide his pleasure with the new deal in a released statement. “I’m thrilled to keep going with the HBO family and can’t wait to get started on a couple of the more ambitious projects we’ve hatched,” he said. “I witnessed it firsthand with our Andre doc — when you create something unique for HBO, they’ve built so much trust and equity in their audience over the years that it’s always going to be seen. Every single time.

“If it’s good and it’s on HBO, it will stand out,” Simmons added. “Even though we have more entertainment choices than ever right now, HBO still cuts through in an incredibly precise, almost unassailable way — and they work better with creatives than anyone, period. I am lucky to work with them and I know it.”

Simmons’ renewal comes in the wake of AT&T’s acquisition of HBO, under the newly branded WarnerMedia. Its new head, John Stankey, has told employees he wants to increase the amount of content under the HBO banner.

Meanwhile, The Ringer continues to grow in its second year, reaching more than 40 million page views in June—up 40% from the same time last year, according to Variety. Its podcast network is also increasingly popular with star personalities like chef David Chang and former Comedy Central host Larry Wilmore.

In December, Simmons announced plans for Ringer Films, which he said will focus on sports and pop culture documentaries.