Term Sheet -- Friday, July 20

DoorDash announced that it has hired Prabir Adarkar as its first chief financial officer, a sign that the startup is growing up.

Adarkar previously led Uber’s Global Finance team of more than 500 employees. Note that Uber hasn’t had a CFO since 2015, so Adarkar was the most senior person in the company’s finance department. At Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech this week, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said it’s been difficult to find someone to fill the role.

Adarkar will join the company in August and will report to DoorDash co-founder and CEO Tony Xu. This is a huge get for DoorDash as the company continues to scale rapidly following a mammoth $535 million funding round at a $1.4 billion post-money valuation.

Doordash’s Xu appeared at the Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen alongside Sequoia Capital partner Alfred Lin and outlined the company’s perspective. Andrew Nusca, Fortune’s editor who interviewed Xu at the conference, reports:

“The CEO demurred when I asked him about reported plans to merge with logistics rival Postmates, but allowed that DoorDash plans to expand beyond food delivery. In a memo published Thursday morning, Xu wrote that Prabir has “a sharp mind, possesses an owner’s mentality, and leads from the front.” The co-founder added that DoorDash plans to triple its geographic footprint to 1,600 cities and hire 250 people ‘to aggressively scale our platform.’”

CEO OUTLOOK: KPMG released its annual Technology Industry CEO Outlook report this week. The survey of 104 global tech CEOs revealed some interesting insights about a range of topics, including territorialism, growth, technology for social good, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

• Tech CEOs are optimistic about revenue growth, with the majority (52%) expecting topline growth of more than 2%.

• More than 80% indicated that they have an appetite for mergers and acquisitions in the next three years. It is expected that the flurry of M&A activity in the tech sector will continue.

• Tech CEOs identified a “return to territorialism” as the No. 1 threat to their companies’ growth. A more nationalistic approach to trade is the top concern for 54% of the global tech CEOs surveyed.

• Here’s the one that will make you go “hmm” — A whopping 70% of tech CEOs say they have overlooked data that was contrary to their own experience and intuition. 🤔🤔🤔 Additionally, tech CEOs place almost equal levels of trust in social media (75%) as they do in traditional media (74%).