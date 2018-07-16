Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Discusses Uber’s Strategy, Business, Culture, and More

By Erika Santoro
5:33 PM EDT

At Fortune’s 2018 Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colorado.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE