Google Maps Is Testing Motorcycle Directions in Asia

Google is test driving motorcycle-friendly directions in Google Maps, but you’ll have to be outside of the United States in order to give them a try.

The app is rolling out a new motorcycle option in Eastern Asia. Originally developed in India, the feature is available in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, Straits Times reports.

As for how it differs from regular driving directions, the motorcycle-specific directions will take into account that riding on a motorcycle can often take longer than a vehicle and will offer travel times accordingly. Google Maps will also show routes that are motorcycle-friendly and will base some of its directions on landmarks to make navigation easier in situations where it might be hard to look at a map and riders need to rely on audio directions instead.

If you aren’t in one of those countries and want motorcycle-specific directions, you can already get them worldwide through Google’s other mapping app, Waze.