Instagram Might Let Public Accounts Remove Followers Soon

It looks like Instagram is testing a new feature that would allow public accounts to remove followers.

A spokesperson for Instagram confirmed to Fortune that it is testing the feature, but said they had no further information to share at this time. It’s unclear if the new ability will roll out to all users, or when.

The ability to remove a follower now means that you don’t have to outright block someone while still giving added privacy, short of making the entire account private.

In order to see if you have the feature, you can go to your Instagram profile, tap followers, then click the three dot icon next to whichever follower you want to remove. The three dots won’t appear if you don’t have the ability to remove followers. If you do, you can tap the icon to bring up the option to remove the follower.

Instagram has been experimenting with allowing users to control how they interact with followers by adding features like “muting,” which means posts from a certain follower won’t appear for a while without unfollowing or blocking them.