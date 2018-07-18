This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Good morning again from Aspen, Colo., where Fortune Brainstorm Tech wrapped up its second day on Tuesday. We conclude before lunch today, and I’ll plan to share thoughts on the whole event tomorrow.

In the meantime, I encourage you to check out Fortune.com, where Fortune journalists have been covering every single interview, panel, and roundtable. Some highlights:

* Lyft’s John Zimmer sounded impressively confident of Lyft’s ability not just to compete with Uber but to be its equal. He said Lyft recently achieved 60% market share in one unnamed West Coast city. I barely contained my urge to shout out “Which one?!”

* SoftBank’s Lydia Jett and Jeff Housenbold said Masayoshi Son meets every entrepreneur the firm invests in. They made their pitch that SoftBank isn’t merely each investment’s biggest check—which it is—but rather that its global operation and expertise helps the companies in which it invests.

* Stripe’s Claire Hughes Johnson labeled as marketing many of the initiatives companies like to call “blockchain.” If it’s private and utilizes database technology, it’s a database. This is a debate that will rage for a while.

* Nadja Smith, the three-star Army general who is the service’s surgeon general, manages a 140,000-person medical corps that is the envy of the health care world and as good an example of a single-payer system as could be imagined. The Army brat and West Point graduate has an inspiring personal story as well. The Army, focused on “lethality” as its mission, is focused on the opposite side of that equation: saving the lives of soldiers on the battlefield. Among the innovations the Army has worked on are an updated approach to the tourniquet, a Civil War technique.

* Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO of TaskRabbit, talked about how the San Francisco startup has helped its owner, Ikea, with product development, but also how decades-old Ikea skillfully manages its brand.