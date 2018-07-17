Here’s Why Snapchat, Spotify, Pokemon Go, and Discord Went Down

Internet apps, games and services including Snapchat, Spotify, Pokemon Go, and Discord were not working Tuesday, as users received messages about servers being down.

A Google Cloud outage seemed to be to blame, with numerous sites and apps down Tuesday afternoon. There were multiple service disruptions reported on Google Cloud’s status dashboard, and the site said multiple services are reporting issues. Everything went back online shortly after 4 p.m., according to Google.

The issue started around 3:30 p.m. ET Thursday. By 3:53 p.m. Eastern Time, Google Cloud Platform said. “The issue with Google Cloud Load balancers returning 502s should be resolved for majority of users and we expect a full resolution in the near future. ”

However, many users were still noting issues with Snapchat, Spotify and others around 4 p.m. Google Cloud Platform said another update could be expected at 4:30 p.m.

In the meantime, many took to social media to voice their frustrations as some of the most widely used apps failed to work for upwards of an hour.

Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app as well as our support site 😔 We're working with a partner on the fix! In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in 🔒 — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) July 17, 2018

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) July 17, 2018