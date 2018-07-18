Watch Live: Blue Origin Conducts its Escape Motor Test

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin is conducting its next test on Wednesday. And if you want to watch it live, don’t go anywhere.

Blue Origin, which aims at getting people into space, will test its New Shepard space vehicle at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The company plans to begin coverage ahead of the launch and provide some additional information after it’s over.

In a tweet, Blue Origin called the launch a “high-altitude escape motor test.” It added that it’s trying to push the “rocket to its limits.” The last test was conducted in April when the New Shepard was flown at 351,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. Blue Origin appears poised to launch the rocket even higher on Wednesday to see how it fares.

The New Shepard, which has successfully completed eight missions, has been designed to be reusable. The rocket takes off, enters sub-orbital space, and comes back to the planet. The rocket conducts a vertical landing when it comes down and the capsule is brought down with parachutes that deploy after it reaches its height.

So far, the New Shepard tests have had no humans inside. Eventually, when it’s ready to go, Blue Origin hopes to use New Shepard to bring adventurous passengers to sub-orbital space.

If you want to watch the show live, you can see it below at 11 a.m. ET: