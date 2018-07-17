The world was in shock on Monday after President Donald Trump showed reverence to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki over Russia’s involvement in U.S. elections. At a press conference following a one-on-one meeting, Trump appeared to trust Putin’s denial of the matter over the findings of his own intelligence agencies that that Russia had, in fact, interfered in 2016.

Trump’s comments seemed to leave most U.S. media outlets—even conservative-leaning ones like Fox New—agog. Likewise, even members of the Republican party released statements criticizing Trump’s alignment with Putin.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world was watching. Here’s a look at how newspaper front pages across the globe are covering the meeting on Tuesday morning:

The Guardian in London highlighted the backlash against Trump’s “treason”:

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 17 July 2018: ‘Nothing short of treasonous’. Trump accused over Putin talks pic.twitter.com/qUXSpDSZLz — The Guardian (@guardian) July 16, 2018

The Financial Times focused on Trump’s defense of Putin:

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday July 17 https://t.co/sE83KVBA5R pic.twitter.com/K5PjkH4wft — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 16, 2018

The Times of London highlighted the backlash:

Two traitors on one front page. pic.twitter.com/cvfhJZMtUc — Bath Newseum (@richardwyatt) July 17, 2018

In Paris, Le Monde called Trump Putin’s best ally:

#ALaUne Trump, meilleur allié de Poutine | #CM2018 Le triomphal retour des Bleus | Les députés LRM veulent accélérer sur la PMA Et pour vous abonner ➡️ https://t.co/cN0KPhRB7S pic.twitter.com/UZj3onZTQl — Le Monde ⭐️⭐️ (@lemondefr) July 17, 2018

Germany’s business daily, Handelsblatt, called it a meeting of the autocrats:

German press headlines on Trump and Putin summit in Helsinki: Handelsblatt: Summit of the autocrats Die Welt: Trump makes it easy for Putin Frankfurter Allgemeine: Trump lauds “very productive summit” pic.twitter.com/wkwSyISc8C — Michael Knigge (@kniggem) July 17, 2018

Publico in Portugal said Putin gave Trump what he wanted, and Trump gave him much more in return:

Putin admits he wanted a Trump win, says Portugal’s business newspaper Negocios:

Finland’s business newspaper Kauppalehti scored the meeting Trump 0, Putin 1:

Front cover of Finnish newspaper Putin – 1

Trump -0 pic.twitter.com/dNI5COWwEI — laney (@misslaneym) July 17, 2018

The New York Times led with Trump’s statement supporting Putin:

Tuesday's New York Times: "TRUMP, WITH PUTIN, ATTACKS 2016 INTELLIGENCE" pic.twitter.com/lXI2FbVmWj — Chris Donovan (@chrisdonovan) July 17, 2018

The Wall Street Journal was also straightforward:

Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journalhttps://t.co/5xQPDPcm8q pic.twitter.com/yPSFqDzYMq — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 17, 2018

Tabloids, as always, had a field day with the summit. The New York Post blared “See no evil”:

Here’s the front page of the president’s favorite hometown tabloid. ⁦@EarlyStart⁩ pic.twitter.com/yoDHqRGrBx — Christine Romans (@ChristineRomans) July 17, 2018

The New York Daily News called it open treason:

.@realdonaldtrump derides reports with which he disagrees as “fake news,” then buys the Russian narrative hook, line, sinker, pole and boat. https://t.co/TGHurpVDKy An early look at Tuesday's front… pic.twitter.com/BXsoZsIT4B — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 16, 2018

The Daily Mirror in the U.K. called Trump Putin’s poodle: