Good morning from Aspen, Colo., where Fortune Brainstorm Tech opened Monday to splendid mountain weather, robust conversations, and the general good cheer of an industry hoping the good times will last.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said the job of fixing the ride-hailing company’s culture may never be done. Uber’s HR chief recently left and its chief operating officer, a Khosrowshahi confidante he picked for the job, is under fire for allegedly insensitive comments. The CEO refused to declare support for his deputy, citing the need for the process investigating the allegations to run its course. Khosrowshahi also offered tepid support for Uber’s self-driving car program, asserting it is important for Uber to pursue the technology in the near term—but not necessarily forever.

On a positive note, the CEO said it’s important for Uber to demonstrate a “path to profitability,” a departure from the “growth at any cost” mentality of his predecessor, Travis Kalanick.

Richard Liu, CEO of Chinese e-commerce mega-cap JD.com, said his company can survive a trade war—though it’d rather not. If customers don’t want to pay higher prices for U.S. goods, Liu said, JD will offer less expensive products from other countries. Despite being a $56-billion market cap company, JD is much smaller—and far less profitable—than its competitor Alibaba. JD’s investors—Tencent, Walmart, and Google—constitute something of anti-Alibaba alliance. (Also on Monday, Walmart announced closer cloud services ties with a fellow Amazon foe: Microsoft.)

Pat Gelsinger, the longtime Intel executive who is CEO of software maker VMware, twice declined to say he would turn down an invitation by Intel’s board to interview for its vacant CEO position. Gelsinger has publicly professed his love for software and VMware. At the same time he spoke eloquently about trends in semiconductors, and it’d be hard to imagine him passing up the opportunity to run a company vastly larger than his current employer.

