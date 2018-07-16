Aston Martin's Volante Vision Flying Taxi Is as Luxurious as You'd Expect

Aston Martin’s next move could happen in the sky.

The luxury car maker on Monday unveiled a concept vehicle it’s developed called the Volante Vision Concept. But unlike the other vehicles Aston Martin offers, this one is a flying taxi that has the ability to vertically take off and land and was developed in partnership with Rolls-Royce, Cranfield University, and Cranfield Aerospace Solutions.

The flying taxi has room for three adults and is designed for urban and “inter-city travel,” according to the company. Concept imagery shared with a press release show two propellers on the front and wings on either side. There’s also an area near the propellers that apparently keep the aircraft stable in flight. Two wings and tail fins are also included. The flying taxi looks more like a fighter jet than a transport vehicle.

Inside, Aston Martin said that it designed the flying taxi to deliver a “luxury” experience. It features large, oversized seats with the Aston Martin logo. There’s also what looks to be a heads-up display for the pilot to look at while flying the taxi.

“We are at the beginning of a new generation of urban transportation, vertical mobility is no longer a fantasy,” Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said in a statement. “We have a unique chance to create a luxury concept aircraft that will represent the ultimate fusion of art and technology.”

Still, there are more questions than answers. Aston Martin didn’t say how much the Volante Vision Concept might cost to ride in and where it might be deployed. The company also didn’t say when it hoped to have the flying taxi in testing. But considering Uber and other companies are also looking at flying taxis to solve urban travel woes, the company might be on to something.