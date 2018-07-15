Target and Other Retailers Take On Amazon Prime Day

The annual Amazon Prime Day sale is kicking off for Prime members on Monday, with “more than one million deals” on products over the course of the 36-hour sale. But some retail rivals are announcing their own online sales to compete with Amazon—no membership required.

Target announced on Friday that it would join in on the deals with some “red-hot summer savings” on July 17. The sale will run from early Tuesday morning until 11:59 p.m. CT. Target’s red-hot deals include 30% off Target home brands, 25% off beauty and personal care products, and 30% on Google products. The company is also offering a free six-month membership for same-day delivery to people who spend more than $100 shopping online, making them eligible for same-day delivery.

Target isn’t the only retail store using Amazon’s online sale to launch some deals of its own. Bed Bath & Beyond, eBay, Kohl’s, Macy’s and more are looking to attract shoppers, as well, CNBC reported. Last week, Kohl’s held a “It’s a big deal” sale, with deals on home appliances, mattresses, and workout clothes from Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas.

Retailers are launching their own deals to compete with Prime Day, as Amazon’s monopoly on the market has become a threat to foot traffic for other retail stores, one study found. Last year’s Prime Day recorded the lowest foot traffic of the entire summer, and department stores are gearing up for Amazon’s longest Prime Day yet. Last year, department stores recorded the biggest drop in foot traffic the week of Prime Day, and the following week, according to the study. The company is expected to take nearly 50% of all U.S. e-commerce by the end of the year, according to CNBC.

This year’s Prime Day will kick off on Monday at 3 p.m. ET and will run through Tuesday. Deals are exclusively for Prime members.