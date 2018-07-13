Term Sheet - Friday, July 13

Happy Friday. Polina returns Monday. Reach me lucinda.shen@fortune.com.

Education is one of those things that is constantly underfunded in the U.S — as evidenced by the nationwide teacher walkouts. But in the private equity and venture capital space, plans to reform the industry through technology are on fire. It seems as if there’s a new deal in the edtech space everyday.

Today, Austin-based pi-top, a learn-to-code startup, raised $16 million in funding led by Hambro Perks and Committed Capital.

It’s not just an anecdote that investors are becoming more bullish in the education space, despite historical disinterest in funding education (at least politically speaking). About $8.24 billion in investments flowed into edtech firms in the first half of 2018 alone, according to a recent Metaari analysis that includes PE, VC, and ICO funding.

Such funding looks on track to hit yet another annual record, with investments hitting $9.56 billion last year. For perspective, capital in the space grew 31.8% between 2016 and 2017—outpacing 18% growth in VC funding and a 5% uptick in PE Investment in the same period.

But what’s really sizzling in the edtech space — Chinese startup. About $4.86 billion are invested in that industry, which is not terribly surprising considering the country’s venerance for education. Take test-prep factory city Maotangchang in Anhui province, as reported by the New York Times, as an example. There, students spend dusk to dawn preparing for the “gaokao,” the all-important, hours-long college entrance examination.

But investing in China is not for the weak hearted. Take the case of Chinese firm RYB Education, a childhood education stock that listed publicly in the U.S. during the month of September. It rose 40% on its first day of trading—but was punished two months later amid reports that children were drugged, abused, and molested at one of its locations. So far, shares have not recovered by much.

DINOSAUR JUICE GROWS LESS POPULAR: The Republic of Ireland is close to becoming the world’s first country to part with fossil fuels. A bill requiring the nation’s investment fund to divest of $10 billion in investments within the coal, oil, gas and peat industry, is expected to pass in September, NPR reports.

That comes after New York City decided in January that its pension fund would divest of $5 billion in investments with ties to the fossil fuel industry.

OOPS: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is dropping his equity holdings for Treasury securities, according to a Thursday statement.

It’s not so much a sell signal, but more of a conflict-of-interest problem. Ross signed an agreement in early November, saying he had divested of all potential conflicts of interest. But the U.S. Office of Government Ethics issued a letter Thursday saying the official was “inaccurate” in his statements.

Ross later disclosed following the November agreement that he hadn’t divested of former employer, Invesco, until late December.

Oh, and he opened short positions following the agreement. Among the short positions; Navigator, a shipping company with ties to the Kremlin. Ross later defended himself, arguing the short position was a way to divest, though it’s unclear how that math holds up.

CORRECTION: I misstated the year in which Steve Cohen’s venture fund, Cohen Private Ventures. That fund, now investing in a cryptocurrency hedge fund, launched in 2010 and not in 2016.