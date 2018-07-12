This Travel Robot Assistant Will Carry Your Bags and Show You to Your Gate

This new robot from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is designed to help you make your flight with ease.

The new Care-E robot can hold your bags, and walk alongside you through the airport, according to CNN. Care-E can also detect if your flight has a gate change and redirect you and your bags through the airport.

The robot can also communicate with people who speak all languages through its LED display screen and non-verbal interactions, Mashable reported. The robots will reportedly be stationed after security checkpoints where they can scan your boarding pass to see your flight details. The camera also gives the Care-E body detection and tracking to make sure it’s not running into any other travelers.

Care-E will go through test runs at San Francisco International Airport in July and John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City in August. Both trials are scheduled to run for two days. However, there are no plans yet for the Care-E to be rolled out nationwide.