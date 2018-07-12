Apple Is Getting Rid of Its Photo Printing Service

Apple plans to ditch its Photo Print Products service at the end of September, the service that allowed you to order things like photo albums, prints, and photo books using images from Photos (and previously iPhoto).

Originally debuted in 2002, a number of other similar services have popped up since the feature’s release.

Apple hasn’t made a formal announcement about stopping the service, but Photos users who open the app are now served with a pop-up suggesting that they download a Project Extension in order to create books, cards, and calendars and print or reprint an existing project. The message says that final purchases using the existing built-in service will need to be placed by Sept. 30, 2018, 9to5 Mac reports.

From a user perspective, the third-party services will integrate with Photos and handle the same tasks. The only difference is you’re ultimately going to get the prints from another service rather than Apple directly. Third-party extensions available in Photos include Motif, Mimeo Photos, WhiteWall, ifolor Photo Products, and Fujifilm Prints & Gifts