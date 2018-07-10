Whole Foods is Giving Out $10 Credits for Prime Day

Amazon’s 2018 Prime Day is not just a multi-day affair, it’s a multi-company and multi-media one.

Whole Foods has announced one of the specials it will be offering to Amazon Prime members during the 36-hour retail holiday—a free $10 credit for any Amazon purchase.

To qualify, shoppers will need to spend $10 or more at Whole Foods between July 11 and 17.

The grocery store will also double cash back bonuses for shoppers who use their Amazon-branded Visa card as well as a variety of price breaks on grocery items.

Amazon’s also expanding the celebration to its streaming services, including Twitch. On July 11, the retailer will host a concert in New York featuring Ariana Grande that will stream on both www.amazon.com/primeday and www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic starting at 8 p.m. ET on July 11.

The singer will perform a selection of past hits and new songs from her upcoming album, “Sweetener,” which is due out Aug. 17.

Miss the concert? You can catch a rerun of it in the following days.

To tie in with the concert and Prime Day, Amazon Music is giving new members four months of the premium service for just 99 cents.

Prime Day begins on July 16 at 3 p.m. ET and run through July 17.