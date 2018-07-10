Netflix Announces Global Comedy Event Series Featuring 47 Comedians

Netflix is taking comedy to a whole new level.
The streaming giant announced Tuesday it is launching an international stand-up comedy event series that will feature 47 comedians from 13 regions.
The yet-to-be-titled series will include a diverse slate of comedians performing in seven languages including French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German, and English.
Among the U.S. comedians taking part are The Good Doctor co–star Chris D’Elia, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, Chappelle’s Show writer and co-creator Neal Brennan, and Grown Ups 2 actor Nick Swardson.
Each comedian will perform a half-hour set, some of which will be recorded at the upcoming Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal later this month. Other performances will be taped in Brazil, Mexico, India, Germany, and The Netherlands.
All episodes will be released at the same time in 2019.
British comedian Ellie Taylor took to Twitter Tuesday to share the news with her followers.
“Few things are better than discovering a new comedian you love,” Lisa Nishimura, VP, Original Documentary and Comedy, Netflix, said in a statement. “With this event, we’re creating a true comedy festival experience for our members where they can scour the globe from home to find some of the freshest voices in comedy.”
Below is the list of comedians who will record performances at this year’s Just for Laughs Festival from July 24-29 in Montreal:
United States
Chris D’Elia
Neal Brennan
Nicole Byer
Nick Swardson
United Kingdom
Nish Kumar
Joel Dommett
Mae Martin
Ellie Taylor
France
Shirley Souagnon
Jason Brokerss
Two additional comedians to be announced
Africa
Loyiso Gola
Loyiso Madinga
Tumi Morake
Riaad Moosa
Australia
Joel Creasey
Nazeem Hussain
New Zealand
Urzila Carlson
Cal Wilson
Canada
Adib Alkhalidey
François Bellefeuille
Ivan Decker
Louis-José Houde
Katherine Levac
Dave Merheje
Deanne Smith
K. Trevor Wilson
Middle East
Moayad Alnefaie
Adi Khalefa
Rawsan Hallak
Ibraheem Alkhairallah