Netflix Announces Global Comedy Event Series Featuring 47 Comedians

Netflix is taking comedy to a whole new level.

The streaming giant announced Tuesday it is launching an international stand-up comedy event series that will feature 47 comedians from 13 regions.

The yet-to-be-titled series will include a diverse slate of comedians performing in seven languages including French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German, and English.

Among the U.S. comedians taking part are The Good Doctor co–star Chris D’Elia, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, Chappelle’s Show writer and co-creator Neal Brennan, and Grown Ups 2 actor Nick Swardson.

Each comedian will perform a half-hour set, some of which will be recorded at the upcoming Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal later this month. Other performances will be taped in Brazil, Mexico, India, Germany, and The Netherlands.

All episodes will be released at the same time in 2019.

British comedian Ellie Taylor took to Twitter Tuesday to share the news with her followers.

Holy actual SHITBADGER.

I'm recording a @Netflix 30 minute stand up special at the @justforlaughs festival in a couple of weeks! If you happen to be in Montreal, come watchhhhh!!! https://t.co/v3vfn7QD0P — Ellie Taylor (@EllieJaneTaylor) July 10, 2018

“Few things are better than discovering a new comedian you love,” Lisa Nishimura, VP, Original Documentary and Comedy, Netflix, said in a statement. “With this event, we’re creating a true comedy festival experience for our members where they can scour the globe from home to find some of the freshest voices in comedy.”

Below is the list of comedians who will record performances at this year’s Just for Laughs Festival from July 24-29 in Montreal:

United States

Chris D’Elia

Neal Brennan

Nicole Byer

Nick Swardson

United Kingdom

Nish Kumar

Joel Dommett

Mae Martin

Ellie Taylor

France

Shirley Souagnon

Jason Brokerss

Two additional comedians to be announced

Africa

Loyiso Gola

Loyiso Madinga

Tumi Morake

Riaad Moosa

Australia

Joel Creasey

Nazeem Hussain

New Zealand

Urzila Carlson

Cal Wilson

Canada

Adib Alkhalidey

François Bellefeuille

Ivan Decker

Louis-José Houde

Katherine Levac

Dave Merheje

Deanne Smith

K. Trevor Wilson

Middle East

Moayad Alnefaie

Adi Khalefa

Rawsan Hallak

Ibraheem Alkhairallah