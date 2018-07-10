Kroger Warns Customers to Beware Fake Online Coupons

Kroger is warning customers that a $250 coupon to their stores that has been circulating online is fake. In a post to the company’s Facebook account on Monday, the supermarket chain recommended not engaging with the fraudulent site that is disseminating the fake coupon and said it has a team addressing the issue.

The coupon offers a $250 reward for following “three simple steps.” Users are asked to fill out a survey and input personal information like their home address, date of birth, and telephone number.

Kroger has warned their followers of fake coupons before. The Kroger Company did not immediately reply to Fortune’s request for comment.

Kroger isn’t the only business to be hit by the common internet scam. Fake Costco coupons were spread in October 2017, according to fact-checking site Snopes. And after the April 2018 arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks, a fake coupon offering free beverages to people of “African American heritage and/or identity” began circulating.