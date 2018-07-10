These Are the Fortune 500 Companies Americans Are Most Excited to Work For

Tech companies like Alphabet (Google) and Microsoft still top the list when it comes to where Americans would like to work.

In a recent poll of the top 75 Fortune 500 companies, SurveyMonkey asked roughly 20,000 American adults to list the companies they are most excited to work for—half of the top 10 companies were in the technology sector.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, took the top spot, booting last year’s list topper, Microsoft, to number two. Other tech giants included Apple in fourth place, Intel in sixth, and Amazon in seventh place.

Boeing (number three), Walt Disney Company (number five), and Lockheed Martin (number 10) remained on the list after appearing there in 2017. This year’s top 10 newbies included General Electric (number eight) and Berkshire Hathaway (number nine).

Millennial workplace preferences remain on trend with the rest of the population—Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), and Disney all top the list of dream jobs. However, when it comes to what Americans value in a company, the top places to work vary.

Among those who prioritize success, Cisco Systems is the top choice for a future employer, while Intel and Boeing take silver and bronze respectively. Microsoft jumps to the top of the list for those looking for stability, while Apple is the top choice for people who value diversity as the most important element within the workplace.

Apple and Alphabet (Google) are the only names that land in the top 10 for each value.

To learn more about SurveyMonkey’s methodology, click here.