4 More Boys Rescued From Thailand Cave

Rescuers in Thailand ended day two of their mission with four more boys freed from the Tham Luang caves on Monday. Four additional boys, along with their 25-year-old soccer coach, remain in the cave and await the next round of rescues, CNN reported.

The first boy rescued by Monday’s team was freed around 4:30 p.m. local time and transferred to the same hospital as the first four boys who were rescued on Sunday. The other three were rescued a short while later and treated at a medical facility on site.

Divers from Thailand and abroad, including the United States, China, Europe, and Australia have helped retrieve the boys, who are between the ages of 11-16. In an interview with Today, Ivan Karadzic, a Danish volunteer diver, described the boys as “very, very calm” despite the situation.

“The main challenge here is that we’re dealing with young kids in no way trained to do any diving,” Karadzic explained. “Cave diving requires a lot of training, and it’s still dangerous even for the best cave divers. The major challenge here is to make sure these kids don’t panic.”

The boys are being monitored in the hospital for illnesses and other health issues from being stuck in the cave for two weeks. A statement from the hospital said, “The next step is to make sure those kids and their families are safe because living in a cave has a different environment which might contains animals that could transmit any disease.”

Before resuming the rescue Monday, officials said they hoped to free all the boys by the end of the day, according to ABC News.