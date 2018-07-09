Filming on the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones has wrapped. Now the Long Night of waiting for the last episodes begins for fans.

One of the pleasures for the show’s fans between seasons has been watching for tantalizing details from the rare peeks at the show’s production. Watchers on the Wall, a fan site that tracks production news closely, quoted sources as saying that filming wrapped on Friday. HBO hasn’t said when the final season will air, only that it’s coming sometime in 2019.

That news coincided with a post on Instagram by Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the show. “goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come,” Williams wrote, along with two vague but intriguing hashtags: #lastwomanstanding #barely.

According to Watchers on the Wall, the official wrap party for the series took place on July 1, but there was a little extra footage that took place on the King’s Landing set during the following week.

Other cast members have been bidding farewell in recent weeks. Lasts month, Emilia Clarke also posted that her filming had finished on the series.

The final series of Game of Thrones will be a huge draw for HBO as it faces tough and deep-pocketed competitors like Netflix and Amazon Studios. Production on the serious has been notoriously secretive, with HBO even going so far as to film multiple endings to spoiler-proof the show.

HBO’s new owners at AT&T have indicated they want its offerings to get bigger and broader, a tough order when its flagship show is winding down.

As they say on the show, valar morghulis. What’s High Valyrian for “All series must end”?