'Pruitt Is the Swamp. Drain It.' Fox News's Laura Ingraham Really Wants Trump's EPA Head to Go

The criticism against EPA administrator Scott Pruitt is piling up.

Just a day after a Washington Post report said Pruitt had pushed aides to help him find a six-figure job for his wife and CNN reported that he had asked Trump to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and put him in his place—among other revelations, Fox news host and Trump supporter Laura Ingraham added her own voice to the growing condemnation of the administrator.

On Tuesday, Ingraham tweeted, “Pruitt is the swamp. Drain it.”

Pruitt is the swamp. Drain it. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 3, 2018

While Ingraham has been a staunch and consistent supporter of the Trump administration more broadly, her criticism of Pruitt is nothing new.

The host had already called for Pruitt’s firing in mid-June, tweeting, “PRUITT BAD JUDGMENT HURTING @POTUS, GOTTA GO: Pruitt had aide, GOP donors help wife find job: report.”

PRUITT BAD JUDGMENT HURTING @POTUS, GOTTA GO: Pruitt had aide, GOP donors help wife find job: report https://t.co/p7dhOK58Sh — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 13, 2018

That earlier tweet came in response to another Washington Post report that detailed Pruitt’s attempt to find a job for his wife through donors.

The scandals surrounding Pruitt are plentiful—including lavish spending on office furniture, a soundproof booth, first-class flights, and now pushing his assistants to pay for his hotel reservations with their personal credit cards.

And Ingraham is not the only prominent conservative who has called for Pruitt’s firing: several Senators, including Jim Inhofe, Charles Grassley, and Joni Ernst have railed against the EPA administrator. In early June, Sen. Ernst similarly referred to Pruitt’s ‘swampiness,’ saying that he is “about as swampy as you get” in D.C., and calling on Trump to “look at his own Cabinet” if he “wants to drain the swamp.”

Thus far, however, President Trump has remained publicly supportive of Pruitt.