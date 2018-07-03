• Winfrey’s windfall. The Broadsheet recently covered how Oprah Winfrey’s net worth has skyrocketed thanks to her investment in Weight Watchers. To recap: the TV maven and new British Vogue covergirl spent $43 million on the stock in October 2015. Since then the share price has ballooned from $7 to a record $101—some 1,400%.

The increase has added $427 million to Winfrey’s $4 billion fortune in mid-June, an uptick that recently made her the first black female entrepreneur to land on Bloomberg’s Billionaire index.

But there’s more to this story than a billionaire lining her pockets many, many times over, argues the Financial Times‘ Maike Currie. Winfrey is one of the few female investors showing Wall Street how it’s done.

Research has found that women are more risk-adverse than men; they tend to think of their money as their families’, not their own, turning them off to the possibility of losing some of it. Women sometimes shy away from investment, Currie writes, because they feel they lack specialist knowledge. These factors can leave women at a disadvantage when it comes to generating wealth and saving for retirement.

Then we have Oprah.

She took Warren Buffett’s sound investment advice—”Only invest in businesses you understand”—to heart, buying Weight Watchers’ shares after reportedly trying the diet company’s new food plan herself. She then backed the company with her own personal brand by joining its board, an approach reminiscent of traditional activist investors.

With Wall Street populated by famous male investors—and few female counterparts—Winfrey’s success should be a powerful beacon, Currie argues. “To unlock the financial power of women, we need to address the personal, professional and policy barriers that stop women from investing,” she writes. “If we are to increase the numbers of female investors, not to mention female investment professionals, we should remember: if you can see it, you can be it.”

Financial Times

